Leap Group Expands Government Services, Secures 12 Contracts

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Group is expanding its reach into the public sector, securing twelve new contracts with governmental agencies and entities. This growth demonstrates Leap Group's commitment to providing specialized services to organizations that serve the public good. The new partnerships include providing marketing, advertising, and communications support, media buying, research and campaign content creation, and brand and logo design.

Leap Group is expanding its reach into the public sector, securing twelve new contracts with more in the pipeline Post this Leap Group Logo (human)x logo

To discover how Leap Group can elevate your organization's communication and branding, visit leapgroupnetwork.com/about to explore our full range of integrated marketing and creative services.

For agencies and organizations seeking federal or state marketing support through an approved GSA Schedule, learn more about our government-certified partner Humanx at leaphumanx.com/gsa-landing-page .

Leap Group's expansion into the government sector highlights its expertise and dedication to serving a diverse range of clients. These new contracts represent a significant step forward in the company's strategic growth plan, emphasizing its ability to adapt and deliver tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of governmental organizations.

"Our strategic expansion into government contracts marks a significant step for Leap Group. We are excited to leverage our capabilities in areas like research for Texas A&M and brand design for Cheltenham Township to support the missions of public sector organizations," said Daniel Knapp, CEO. "We believe our specialized approach will drive positive change and enhance their engagement with the communities they serve."

The contracts awarded to Leap Group include:

Marketing and Advertising support for Missoula County: Enhancing community engagement and disseminating important information.

Enhancing community engagement and disseminating important information. Media Buying for the Town of Gilbert Office of Economic Development: Promoting economic growth and attracting investment.

Promoting economic growth and attracting investment. Research and Campaign Content for Texas A&M: Supporting educational initiatives and research endeavors.

Supporting educational initiatives and research endeavors. Brand and Logo Design for Cheltenham Township: Creating a cohesive and recognizable brand identity.

Creating a cohesive and recognizable brand identity. Marketing and Advertising Services for City of Fort Worth Environmental Services Department: Covering a wide array of services.

Leap Group's success in securing these contracts can be attributed to several factors:

Dedicated Government Division: The creation of a dedicated arm within Leap Group focused on serving government contracts.

The creation of a dedicated arm within Leap Group focused on serving government contracts. Comprehensive Service Offering: Providing a wide array of services, from public relations to branding.

Providing a wide array of services, from public relations to branding. Proven Track Record: Demonstrating a history of successful campaigns and satisfied clients.

Demonstrating a history of successful campaigns and satisfied clients. Adaptability: The ability to customize solutions to meet the specific needs of each governmental organization.

With a dozen contracts already secured and numerous potential projects in the pipeline, Leap Group is poised for continued growth and success in the government sector. The company's commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver impactful results make it a valuable partner for any organization seeking to enhance its communication and branding efforts.

Leap Group is an independent network of specialist agencies based in Louisville. Its agencies, (human)x, (matter), (spark), and (amp), partner to deliver brand, digital, production, and media under one roof. The result is faster work, fewer handoffs, and measurable outcomes. Market Less. Matter More. Learn more at leapgroupnetwork.com.

SOURCE Leap Group