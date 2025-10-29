Leap Group Wins Gold at Davey, Summit and W3 Awards for AKC Campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Group is celebrating a significant achievement with its "Everything We Do, We Do for Dogs" campaign for the American Kennel Club (AKC). The campaign has garnered multiple awards, highlighting the company's dedication to producing effective and imaginative integrated campaigns for well-known brands.

"Adding these wins from the Summit Creative Awards and W3 Awards – including golds for video campaigns – to our earlier victories at the Telly's and Communicator Awards is simply amazing." According to Alan Gilleo, CMO, "We are so proud of the work we do here at Leap Group and the results we achieve for our clients. We look forward to continuing to push creative boundaries and deliver exceptional campaigns that help our clients achieve relevance and Matter More!"

The "Everything We Do, We Do for Dogs" campaign has become Leap Group's most-awarded campaign ever. This recognition underscores the company's proficiency in video production, brand storytelling, media strategy, and overall brand strategy. The recent accolades include:

  • Davey Awards:
    • Gold: Art Direction
    • Gold: Integrated Campaign - Promotional & Branding
    • Gold: Integrated Campaign - B2C
    • Gold: Integrated Campaign - Non-Profit
    • Silver: Editing
    • Silver: Copywriting
    • Silver: Videography & Cinematography
    • Silver: General - Non-Profit
       
  • Summit Creative Awards:
    • Silver: Not-for-profit video
    • Silver: Commercial - $25,000+
    • Silver: Not-for-Profit integrated campaign
       
  • W3 Awards:
    • Gold: Campaigns- Video Campaign
    • Silver: Campaigns - Brand Strategy
    • Silver: Campaigns - Integrated Campaigns

These awards add to the previous wins from the Telly Awards and Communicator Awards earlier in the year:

  • Telly Awards : 3 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze
  • People's Gold: General-Promotional Video
  • Gold: Craft-Editing, Craft-Videography & Cinematography, Craft-Writing,
  • Silver: General-Not-for-Profit
  • Bronze: Craft-Voiceover & Narration
     
  • Communicator Awards : 3 gold, 5 silver
  • Excellence (gold): Features-Video or Moving Image, Features-Visual Appeal, Craft Categories-Videography & Narration
  • Distinction (silver): Craft Categories-Voiceover & Narration, Craft Categories-Editing, Commercials-Non-Profit, Craft Categories-Script Writing, General-Non-profit

Leap Group's commitment to excellence is evident in the diverse categories in which the "Everything We Do, We Do for Dogs" campaign has been recognized. These awards acknowledge Leap Group's capabilities in running impactful and inventive video-first campaigns for prominent brands. The wins highlight the company's expertise in various aspects of campaign creation, from visual and auditory elements to strategic planning and execution.

Leap Group is an independent network of specialist agencies based in Louisville. Its agencies, (human)x, (matter), (spark), and (amp), partner to deliver brand, digital, production, and media under one roof. The result is faster work, fewer handoffs, and measurable outcomes. Market Less. Matter More. Learn more at leapgroupnetwork.com.

SOURCE Leap Group

