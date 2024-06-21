Leap into summer at REI's Fourth of July sale with big deals, plus up to 40% off clearance

"REI has great gear available to help everyone experience outdoor adventure and make new memories this summer," said Pardis Ghorbani, REI vice president of marketing. "This sale is a great time to shop for quality outdoor favorites that inspire adventure from hiking and camping to paddling and neighborhood bicycle rides."

The sale includes deals on top outdoor brands, with selected offers including:

40% off clearance clothing and footwear

30% off all REI Co-op brand tents, shelters, accessories, and footprints

15% off watercraft from Old Town Canoes, Wilderness Systems Kayaks, Pelican Kayaks, Perception Kayaks, and all Advanced Elements Kayaks and Accessories

30% off all REI Co-op brand Traverse packs and trekking poles

40% off all Big Agnes Copper Spur tents and footprints

40% off all The North Face tents, sleeping bags, and footprints

25% off climbing gear from Petzl and Metolius

Although anyone can shop the sale, REI Co-op members get access to special, member-only savings, including:

20% off one full-priced YETI cooler

$20 off when spending $100 or more at REI Outlet between June 30 to July 4

off when spending or more at REI Outlet between to July 4 20% off select REI adventure travel trips in 2024 and 2025 when booked June 14 to July 4 . For trip itineraries see www.REI.com/trips-on-sale

Summer is a quintessential backdrop for adventure – making it a timely season to become a lifetime member in the co-op to enjoy these savings and other lifelong perks. Anyone can purchase a lifetime membership for a one-time fee of $30, which grants access to co-op's used gear and apparel program called Re/Supply, discounts on shop services and experiences, an annual Co-op Member Reward based on eligible purchases, and more. In addition to shop services discounts, REI members receive a free tube with purchase of flat tire repair (Co-op Cycles brand tubes only; tube must be installed at time of purchase) and free machine wax for skis or boards.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits . More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

SOURCE REI Co-op