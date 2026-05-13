LEAP launches Bullfrog space vehicle demonstrating space logistics and global mobility

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP (leapspace.one), a logistics company building a world where we can move goods anywhere on Earth or in orbit in minutes, successfully launched and recovered its Bullfrog vehicle. The launch marked the transition of LEAP's space logistics for humanitarian, commercial, and joint mobility applications using a space-enabled delivery system from a concept to an operational capability.

LEAP Bullfrog 001 Mission LEAP Bullfrog 001 Mission

"This mission proves that space is now a practical and operational layer of global mobility," said Chris Beckman, CEO, LEAP. "We didn't just launch a space vehicle, we demonstrated the ability to deliver a payload to the hands of those that need it when they need it. This is a capability that fundamentally changes how logistics can be executed."

The mission was coordinated with Space Systems Command's Installation, Logistics, and Product Support directorate. LEAP developed the vehicle and performed mission execution and flight operations which generated data relevant to future space-enabled logistics concepts, including payload integration, survivability, tracking, recovery, and operational planning for responsive delivery missions.

The milestone comes just months after LEAP's partnership with ONE Bow River to implement an accelerated development timeline. The flight represents the first integrated test of LEAP's end-to-end space logistics architecture – bringing to life LEAP's mission of Space Logistics, On Demand. Through this mission, LEAP becomes the first company to demonstrate a true contested logistics capability - establishing a new benchmark for speed, precision, and operational relevance in space logistics.

Bullfrog is a fully reusable, single-stage, single-engine liquid rocket designed for high-frequency, rapid global mobility missions. The vehicle can deliver payloads of up to 100 pounds to altitudes of 150 kilometers and returns via parachute for rapid reuse. The flight successfully demonstrated:

LEAP's integrated space logistics architecture

Rapid payload integration across government and commercial customers

Containerized, transportable launch operations enabling responsive mission execution

Precision trajectory, recovery, and payload tracking systems

Flight qualification of LEAP's proprietary engine and tank system

Compatibility with mission types including logistics, ISR, communications, sensing, and microgravity research, scalable manufacturing, and rapid, responsive, and high tempo operations and launch timelines.

During the mission, data was collected to validate thermal protection systems, hypersonic performance, guidance, navigation and control systems, and payload survivability proving LEAP's unique approach to manufacturing low-cost, high-volume launch vehicles. Unlike traditional suborbital test flights, the Bullfrog mission demonstrated a payload-agnostic architecture designed for both government and commercial applications. Warpware (https://www.warpware.co) provided the GNC, mission design, and software.

LEAP's commercial payload customers have included Princeton Cryo and GSK (DNA bank testing), CSTARS (University of Florida) for biological research, Professional Bull Riders, Major League Baseball, Sandboxx, and Megadeth.

LEAP plans to increase launch cadence throughout 2026, expand payload capabilities, and integrate its space logistics service into existing global resupply architectures. The company is building toward a distributed, global space logistics network through continued operational scaling and strategic partnerships with more capable vehicles.

Media & Assets

Mission video and imagery are available upon request.

Additional technical data is available to government customers upon request.

About LEAP

LEAP is a Colorado-based, dual-use logistics company building the vehicles, infrastructure, and technology to move goods anywhere on Earth or in orbit - in minutes. We operate at the intersection of commercial logistics and national security, enabling rapid delivery for both defense and commercial missions through simple, mass producible technologies. For further details, please visit https://leapspace.one.

SOURCE LEAP