LEAP Legal Software Announces Zapier Integration Enabling Automation with 8,000+ Apps

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP Legal Software, the all-in-one legal practice management platform, today announced a new integration with Zapier's no-code automation platform. Through this integration, legal professionals can streamline their workflows by connecting LEAP with thousands of apps—including HubSpot, Google Sheets, monday.com, Jotform, RingCentral, and ClickUp—without the need for coding or IT support.

With LEAP and Zapier, firms can save time, reduce duplicative data entry, and improve efficiency by automating common tasks such as:

Matter and contact creation : Automatically generate new matters in LEAP from online form submissions, CRM systems, scheduling tools, or emails

: Automatically generate new matters in LEAP from online form submissions, CRM systems, scheduling tools, or emails Time and fee entry: Track billable hours and resources spent working in other programs

Track billable hours and resources spent working in other programs Recovering costs: Account for expenses generated outside of LEAP

Account for expenses generated outside of LEAP Comment creation: Add notes from meetings, phone calls, emails, and more to LEAP matters

"We're thrilled to bring Zapier's automation power to LEAP clients," said Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP US. "By connecting LEAP with other productivity tools attorneys already rely on, law firms can minimize repetitive tasks and focus on what matters most—their clients and their practice."

By reducing duplicate data entry and allowing information to flow from third-party platforms into LEAP, the Zapier integration can help legal professionals:

Customize workflows to fit their unique needs

Reduce the risk of errors and administrative bottlenecks

Improve client communication and collaboration

Increase efficiency without adding staff or IT resources

This further strengthens the utility of LEAP's award-winning practice management software, which combines case management, document automation, legal accounting, online billing, and AI into one centralized platform. By integrating with Zapier, LEAP demonstrates its commitment to giving law firms the power to innovate, improve productivity, and deliver exceptional client experiences.

To learn more about LEAP and Zapier, visit leap.us/zapier.

Zapier and some connected apps may require additional subscriptions and/or fees.

About LEAP:

LEAP Legal Software combines practice management, document automation, legal accounting, billing, and AI into a single solution for law firms. Designed to maximize law firm efficiency, LEAP's award-winning technology helps legal professionals manage matters and documents effectively, reduce manual work, and improve client services. Learn more at leap.us .

About Zapier:

Zapier helps you automate the most tedious parts of your day-to-day job. With 8,000+ integrations and service offerings, we empower businesses everywhere to create processes and systems that let computers do what they are best at doing and let humans do what they are best at doing.

