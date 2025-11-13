LEAP Named "Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year" by 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP, the all-in-one legal practice management solution, today announced it has been named "Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year" by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Designed by attorneys and legal technology professionals who understand the challenges of running a law firm, LEAP provides law firms with a comprehensive, cloud-based platform that brings together case management, document automation, online billing, legal accounting, time tracking, client intake, AI, and more. By uniting these essential tools into one system, LEAP can help firms operate more efficiently from intake to invoice.

LEAP's AI tools can assist with everyday tasks like document drafting, matter analysis, and legal research. The LEAP Mobile App gives attorneys 24/7 access to their practice management system whether they're in the office, in court, working from home, or on the go. LEAP also integrates with leading applications like Microsoft 365, InfoTrack, LawToolBox, QuickBooks Online, Xero, and WealthCounsel, helping firms connect their workflows.

"LEAP was built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of law firms," said Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP US. "Our platform helps attorneys to focus on what matters most—client service, case strategy, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance—by streamlining operations and improving efficiency firmwide. We're honored to be recognized by LegalTech Breakthrough and remain dedicated to leading the industry forward with solutions that evolve alongside the real-world needs of modern law firms."

Through CLE programs, webinars, and on-demand training, LEAP also educates legal professionals on the practical and ethical use of AI with the goal of empowering them with tools that enhance—not replace—their expertise.

"LEAP is setting the benchmark for law firm practice management today with comprehensive functionality, robust integrations, powerful legal AI tools, and an ongoing commitment to innovation. Attorneys specialize in navigating precedent and crafting arguments, but these skills can't help when it comes to client and market demands, administrative efficiency, and the pressure to remain competitive," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "LEAP is on the cutting edge of legal tech innovation and a champion for responsible adoption. Each tool results in reduced repetitive legal work, allowing legal professionals to focus on higher-value legal needs and client service. We're pleased to recognize LEAP with 'Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year' for 2025!"

About LEAP

LEAP Legal Software combines case management, document automation, legal accounting, billing, and AI into a single cloud-based solution. Designed to help maximize law firm efficiency, LEAP's award-winning technology helps legal professionals enhance organization, accelerate document creation, reduce manual work, and improve client services. Learn more at leap.us.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

