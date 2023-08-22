Leap Partners Expands in Kentucky

News provided by

Leap Partners

22 Aug, 2023, 10:07 ET

Leap Partners Acquires Semones Heating & Air in Versailles, KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, a fast-growing home services company with HVAC, plumbing, and electrical businesses across the Southeast continues to expand in Kentucky through its recent acquisition of Semones Heating & Air in Versailles, KY.

Semones Heating and Air is an air conditioning and heating service company that serves Versailles, KY and other surrounding communities. The former owner, Phillip Semones, and his team will now work with the existing Leap Partners branch, Engineered Heating & Air, in Lexington, KY.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Semones join our family," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO. "Phillip and his team have built an amazing company that does a great job serving their community, and we can't wait to help and learn from them."

"I am proud of my team and what we have built," said Phillip Semones, former owner of Semones Heating & Air. "My team and I are excited to take our company to the next level with the help of Engineered Heating & Air. Together we will be able to better serve our community."

Semones will transition to operating under the Engineered Heating and Air name over the coming months. Engineered Heating and Air is a leading, full-service heating and air conditioning company that has served the Lexington, KY area for over 27 years.

Over the last year, Leap Partners' portfolio has grown to include 11 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering the local leaders to manage with autonomy.

Owners of HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies interested in selling and either staying with the company or planning their exit strategy can learn more about solutions Leap Partners can provide by visiting theleappartners.com.

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read partner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

SOURCE Leap Partners

