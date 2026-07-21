Leap Partners Expands in Tennessee

Leap Partners acquires Central Heat & Air in the Chattanooga area

NASHVILLE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, one of the Southeast's fastest-growing home service companies, is proud to announce its continued expansion in Tennessee through the acquisition of Central Heat & Air, a leading HVAC provider in Cleveland, TN.

Led by Tony Bishop and Larry Gardner, Central Heat & Air has spent over four decades as a cornerstone of the Cleveland community, known for its exceptional service, highly trained technicians and a core commitment to treating customers like family.

"Tony and Larry have built an outstanding business with a relentless focus on integrity and hassle-free service," said John Cerasuolo, CEO of Leap Partners. "We're excited to support that foundation and help accelerate its growth."

Central Heat & Air will continue to operate under its existing brand name, maintaining the trusted local relationships customers rely on. Tony will continue to lead the company alongside his team, guiding its next phase of growth with the added resources and support from Leap Partners.

"We're excited to join Leap Partners and take Central Heat & Air to the next level," said Tony. "Their experience and support team make them the right partner for us. This partnership allows us to continue serving our community while creating new opportunities for our employees and customers."

Over the last four years, Leap Partners has acquired 34 HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering local leaders to operate with autonomy.

HVAC, plumbing, and electrical business owners interested in selling—whether they want to stay involved or plan an exit—can visit theleappartners.com to learn more or connect with other owners about their experience.

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

SOURCE Leap Partners