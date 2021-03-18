Leap Ranks No. 21 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing small businesses in the D.C. area on the Inc. 5000 Regionals D.C. Metro list," said Leap CEO, Patrick Fingles. "From the beginning, Leap was designed to challenge the outdated contractor sales model. We created a new standard that helps contractors quickly and easily increase business using the digital approach that homeowners expect. This recognition affirms our market-wide adoption and ability to scale to meet growing demand."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the Washington, D.C., region. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211% and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/washington-dc starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

Leap experienced a two-year revenue growth of 168%, positioning them near the top of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list. Leap is the first-ever end-to-end contractor sales software application to make the list. Leap's software digitizes every stage of the in-home sales process including estimating, financing, contracting and real-time customer communication. Built and backed by seasoned home improvement professionals, Leap empowers contractors and home services professionals to simplify and automate the sales process and eliminate errors.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

About Leap

Founded in 2016, Leap empowers contractors and home services professionals to simplify and automate the sales process. The subscription-based software eliminates manual, paper-based processes and digitizes the most critical aspects of the business – digital contracts, estimates, documents, financing and more. Leap can be integrated with top home improvement software systems to eliminate redundancies and errors that slow down the sales process, helping professionals deliver the fast, digital-first experience that clients expect. For more information, visit www.leaptodigital.com.

