LeapFrog® Continues to Support Learning at Home with ClassTag Partnership

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative learning toys for children, announced it has partnered with ClassTag, the leading parent-teacher communication platform and companion to Google Schools, to further its efforts to support families with the tools they need to make learning at home fun for kids. The collaboration includes a sweepstakes to provide one-year memberships of LeapFrog Academy®, an interactive learning program, to 10 Pre-K through first grade classrooms. In addition, LeapFrog Learning Experts will be participating in a Facebook Live Workshop, offering parents tips to foster reading and math development.

"Parents' needs are continuing to evolve, and we're constantly looking for ways to help them give their children the support they need," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech® Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "Our partnership with ClassTag gives us the opportunity to engage with teachers and parents to offer simple ways to encourage learning at home."

LeapFrog Academy is an interactive learning program for children 3-6 years old that guides them on fun Learning Adventures and develops learning skills with 2,000+ games, eBooks, activities and more. Learning Adventures prepare kids for the classroom with a preschool through first grade curriculum that includes activities in fundamental subjects such as math, reading and science along with problem-solving, creativity and social-emotional skills. Designed by award-winning educational experts, LeapFrog Academy tracks a child's learning progress, then provides extra practice in subjects they need help mastering and serves up more difficult activities designed to keep them challenged.

"We love offering solutions to help parents and teachers support learning at home," said Bob Lonigro, Chief Advertising Officer, ClassTag. "LeapFrog knows how to make learning fun, and we believe our initiatives will help share that knowledge with our audience."

The LeapFrog Academy classroom sweepstakes runs through February 28 and 10 winners will receive a full year subscription of LeapFrog Academy for their entire classroom. Teachers and parents can enter at gleam.io/iqThP/leapfrog-academy-sweepstakes . The winners will be announced March 8.

The Facebook Live Workshop will take place on February 4. LeapFrog Learning Experts Dr. Carolyn James and Tiffany Sakaguchi will offer tips and suggestions on how parents can support their child's reading and math development in playful ways at home. Details can be found at www.facebook.com/events/420352839065949/ .

For additional support for parents and teachers, visit store.leapfrog.com/en-us/store/go/school-support to find learning products from LeapFrog.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com .

About ClassTag

ClassTag is a free communication platform for schools that's designed to fuel and inspire parent engagement, used by over 25,000 schools and 5 million parents and teachers across the U.S. Engineered to provide the simplest and easiest way to communicate, ClassTag combines communications, calendaring and conferences in one platform automatically routing all messages according to parents' preference via email, SMS, app or web and automatically translating into 60+ languages.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

