LeapXpert and Iron Bow Partner to Bring Secure, Compliant Digital Communications to U.S. Government Agencies

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, announced a partnership with Iron Bow Technologies, a leading federal IT solutions provider, to deliver secure, compliant, and modern messaging solutions across U.S. government agencies.

As federal teams modernize collaboration, the challenge isn't adopting new tools but in doing so securely. Agencies must ensure communications through platforms like Microsoft Teams, SMS, and WhatsApp meet strict standards for security, discoverability, and compliance with records and cybersecurity mandates.

The LeapXpert Communications Platform directly addresses this mission-critical need. It enables government personnel to communicate via modern channels while maintaining full auditability, encryption, and policy-based retention, in alignment with frameworks such as NIST 800-53 and the CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification).

"Government agencies need the same communication flexibility as the private sector, but with far greater accountability," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder and CBO of LeapXpert. "Iron Bow was the ideal partner because of their trusted role in federal IT modernization and their deep understanding of the compliance-first requirements that define this market."

Through this partnership, Iron Bow will integrate and deliver LeapXpert's secure communication solutions to federal clients, extending its portfolio of mission-ready collaboration and cybersecurity offerings.

"LeapXpert stood out because they address one of the most urgent and often overlooked challenges in federal IT: enabling secure, modern messaging without sacrificing control or compliance," said Rachel Murphy, General Manager for Federal Civilian Sales at Iron Bow Technologies. "Their solution strengthens how agencies communicate, while giving IT leaders the confidence that data is protected. That's exactly the kind of innovation that supports Iron Bow's mission to help agencies modernize securely and with confidence."

Together, LeapXpert and Iron Bow are providing agencies with a path to confidently embrace digital engagement, combining LeapXpert's compliance-driven innovation with Iron Bow's decades of federal delivery experience and contract vehicle expertise.

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the leader in responsible business communication, provides enterprises with peace of mind through governed, compliant, and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables governed and efficient communication between employees and clients through consumer messaging channels, while boosting productivity and decision-making with Communication Intelligence. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) solutions. For more information, visit https://leapxpert.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider that helps government, healthcare, and commercial organizations solve complex business challenges through technology. With deep expertise in cybersecurity, collaboration, and digital transformation, Iron Bow delivers secure, scalable, and mission-critical solutions nationwide.

Learn more at www.ironbow.com

