LeapXpert Introduces Next Generation of Platform, Expanding from Messaging to Voice Calls

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert today launched The LeapXpert Communications Platform. Built on the award-winning Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™), which was introduced in 2019, the next generation of the platform extends from messaging federation to voice support, an industry-first iMessage capture capability, and more.

This makes The LeapXpert Communications Platform the first comprehensive communication and compliance solution for financial institutions and enterprises wishing to improve client experience and employee satisfaction while maintaining compliance with record-keeping regulations, strict information security, and unparalleled governance. Moreover, it uniquely provides employees a single corporate identity for engaging third parties through consumer messaging applications, SMS, and – now – voice calls, avoiding expensive, siloed solutions.

"True…customer engagement means meeting customers, be they consumer or business, where they are, rather than forcing them to use your preferred channels," noted Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "LeapXpert's offering enables companies to engage with external customers, as well as business partners, on the consumer services they are likely already using, including WhatsApp, WeChat, and SMS messaging. LeapXpert's offering allows companies to securely support messaging on these services while also meeting enterprise compliance, governance, and data retention requirements, all while enabling those using Microsoft Teams as their enterprise messaging app to stay within their primary user interface."

New capabilities include:

1. Voice recording, archiving, and a single corporate identity

The new platform records and archives incoming and outgoing voice calls (PSTN and VoIP) using LeapXpert mobile/desktop applications, third-party voice applications such as Microsoft Teams Phone, and native voice channels (mobile carriers, cloud telephony providers), for regulatory compliance and enterprise data governance. By providing one user identity for each employee across voice, messaging, and SMS channels, the platform provides a unified solution and improves the user experience.

2. Native integration with Microsoft Teams

Through an industry-first fully-native integration for Microsoft Teams, the platform enables employees to responsibly communicate with clients and external partners on consumer messaging apps from within Microsoft Teams and call them through Teams Phone. This solution helps increase employee productivity while ensuring communications compliance, data governance, and customer satisfaction.

3. iMessage integration - general availability

Launched as a beta version in March 2022, the first iMessage capture and compliance solution on the market is now available to all customers. The demand for iMessage support is high in regulated industries, especially in the US. iPhone users are looking for productivity, ease-of-use and client satisfaction using iMessage to communicate with their clients. The LeapXpert Communications Platform ensures these communications are kept as a secure record and comply to communications regulations.

4. Choice of user experiences and enterprise controls

The LeapXpert Communications Platform adapts to the way employees prefer to communicate with external parties while providing advanced enterprise controls. For the first time, employees and enterprises can choose if they want to communicate with their clients through a dedicated enterprise app - LeapXpert or third-party - or continue using the consumer messaging channel, while still ensuring regulatory compliance.

Enterprises can choose between two modes:

Governed Mode , introduced in 2019, requires an enterprise collaboration tool such as Leap Work app, Microsoft Teams, or Slack to communicate with clients while recording any message or voice call and preventing security risks such as virus and data loss.

, introduced in 2019, requires an enterprise collaboration tool such as Leap Work app, Microsoft Teams, or Slack to communicate with clients while recording any message or voice call and preventing security risks such as virus and data loss. The new Native Mode mode enables users to enjoy the native messaging app experience (such as the WhatsApp interface) – no other app is needed – while ensuring ongoing data capture for regulatory compliance.

These modes can be mixed and matched across channels, devices, and users.

5. Open ecosystem

Built on a modern, open, and scalable architecture, The LeapXpert Communications Platform continues to integrate new technology and business partners to provide the richest unified messaging and voice compliance solution in the market, including Microsoft, BlackBerry, MobileIron support (MDM), and an OpenFin integration (Operating System for Finance).

"This is a big day for LeapXpert, its customers, and the market," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "Customers are fed up with having multiple solutions for messaging or voice and are seeking support for growing channels like iMessage, and open platforms to integrate with multiple legacy systems. We believe what we've developed will soon become the gold standard for responsible business communication."

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert provides organizations peace of mind by creating an accessible digital record of all business interactions carried out over mobile messaging and voice applications. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform to provide full visibility into data from instant messaging channels, as well as unparalleled governance and control. LeapXpert enables financial institutions and enterprises to embrace a customer-centered communication approach while maintaining professional conduct and ensuring compliance. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York with 6 global offices. For more information, visit http://leap.expert.

