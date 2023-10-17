LeapXpert Introduces Single Professional Identity to Deliver Seamless Client Communication and Ease Compliance

News provided by

LeapXpert

17 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first to support one business phone number for all compliant messaging, SMS, and calls

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today launched Single Professional Identity. This new addition to The LeapXpert Communications Platform allows enterprises to assign one business phone number per employee on corporate and personal devices, unifying and governing all client communication over voice, SMS, and messaging apps.

Continue Reading
Single Professional Identity: The LeapXpert Communications Platform now allows enterprises to assign one business phone number per employee on corporate and personal devices
Single Professional Identity: The LeapXpert Communications Platform now allows enterprises to assign one business phone number per employee on corporate and personal devices

In today's fast-paced business world, professionals need to be easily accessible to clients through a variety of communication channels, including voice calls, WhatsApp, iMessage, WeChat, SMS, Telegram, Signal, and LINE. In many cases, approved channels require a separate application or different number, adding unnecessary friction to the experience of clients and employees alike or creating compliance and data governance gaps.

Single Professional Identity simplifies this by assigning one number for each employee across all communication channels while maintaining robust enterprise control. This allows any client to send a message over WhatsApp, iMessage, SMS, WeChat, Telegram, LINE -- or place a call -- all through the same number. Communications across all channels are governed and recorded to ensure enterprise oversight, data security, and regulatory compliance.

To enable this, LeapXpert now offers voice, SMS/MMS, and data connectivity services under the LeapXpert Network, Leap_Work or through the Leap Work app in 27 countries. LeapXpert issues eSIM and physical SIM cards and enables feature-rich voice communication with high-quality calls on a carrier-grade global network. Single Professional Identity can be associated with any mobile or fixed number, issued by LeapXpert ported from previous providers.

"Single Professional Identity addresses a critical need in today's business landscape," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "Clients want to communicate with their representatives through their preferred channels, without any friction. Our product ensures a better experience and responsible communication across all channels."

"We are very pleased to have launched this product with some of our top tier financial institution partners," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder & CBO of LeapXpert. "Our customers and partners are eager to join this natural evolution of modern communications. We're helping them unlock communication channels without losing governance, bringing them closer to their clients and increasing business outcomes."

LeapXpert has recently been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner.

About LeapXpert
LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is an enterprise solution that enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the UK, Israel, and Asia. For more information on LeapXpert, visit https://leapxpert.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249465/LeapXpert.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770411/LeapXpert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LeapXpert

Also from this source

LeapXpert Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Partnering With Microsoft to Deliver Compliant External Communications

LeapXpert Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Partnering With Microsoft to Deliver Compliant External Communications

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today announced the general availability of The LeapXpert Communications Platform, with a...
LEAPXPERT NAMED A "COOL VENDOR" BY GARTNER

LEAPXPERT NAMED A "COOL VENDOR" BY GARTNER

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today announced that it has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc. LeapXpert was...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.