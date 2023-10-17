LeapXpert Introduces Single Professional Identity to Deliver Seamless Client Communication and Ease Compliance

The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first to support one business phone number for all compliant messaging, SMS, and calls

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today launched Single Professional Identity. This new addition to The LeapXpert Communications Platform allows enterprises to assign one business phone number per employee on corporate and personal devices, unifying and governing all client communication over voice, SMS, and messaging apps.

Single Professional Identity: The LeapXpert Communications Platform now allows enterprises to assign one business phone number per employee on corporate and personal devices

In today's fast-paced business world, professionals need to be easily accessible to clients through a variety of communication channels, including voice calls, WhatsApp, iMessage, WeChat, SMS, Telegram, Signal, and LINE. In many cases, approved channels require a separate application or different number, adding unnecessary friction to the experience of clients and employees alike or creating compliance and data governance gaps.

Single Professional Identity simplifies this by assigning one number for each employee across all communication channels while maintaining robust enterprise control. This allows any client to send a message over WhatsApp, iMessage, SMS, WeChat, Telegram, LINE -- or place a call -- all through the same number. Communications across all channels are governed and recorded to ensure enterprise oversight, data security, and regulatory compliance.

To enable this, LeapXpert now offers voice, SMS/MMS, and data connectivity services under the LeapXpert Network, Leap_Work or through the Leap Work app in 27 countries. LeapXpert issues eSIM and physical SIM cards and enables feature-rich voice communication with high-quality calls on a carrier-grade global network. Single Professional Identity can be associated with any mobile or fixed number, issued by LeapXpert ported from previous providers.

"Single Professional Identity addresses a critical need in today's business landscape," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "Clients want to communicate with their representatives through their preferred channels, without any friction. Our product ensures a better experience and responsible communication across all channels."

"We are very pleased to have launched this product with some of our top tier financial institution partners," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder & CBO of LeapXpert. "Our customers and partners are eager to join this natural evolution of modern communications. We're helping them unlock communication channels without losing governance, bringing them closer to their clients and increasing business outcomes."

LeapXpert has recently been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner.

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is an enterprise solution that enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the UK, Israel, and Asia. For more information on LeapXpert, visit https://leapxpert.com.

