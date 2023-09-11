LEAPXPERT NAMED A "COOL VENDOR" BY GARTNER

News provided by

LeapXpert

11 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today announced that it has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc. LeapXpert was included in a Gartner report, Cool Vendors in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms, published September 5, 2023.

LeapXpert Logo

"LeapXpert is extremely proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO, LeapXpert. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, our innovative technology, and our ability to deliver a scalable and reliable solution in dozens of countries across the globe. This is especially important at a time when the need for our platform is growing exponentially. This acknowledgment from Gartner reaffirms that we are on the right path as we continue to lead the new wave of responsible business communication."

Written by Gartner analysts Pankil Sheth, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Daniel O'Connell, Brian Doherty, and Ajit Patankar, the report covers LeapXpert alongside four vendors who all "offer innovative and unique capabilities around improving customer engagement and employee experience."

It argues that "enterprises seeking to build and drive deeper customer engagement and strengthen employee experience…must look outside traditional use cases of CPaaS tools."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LeapXpert
LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is an enterprise solution that enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the UK, Israel, and Asia. For more information visit https://leapxpert.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770411/LeapXpert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LeapXpert

Also from this source

LeapXpert Releases Comprehensive Enterprise Solution for Compliant iMessage Communications

LeapXpert Secures a $22 Million Series A+ to Meet Growing Demand for Its Communications Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.