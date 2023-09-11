LEAPXPERT NAMED A "COOL VENDOR" BY GARTNER

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today announced that it has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc. LeapXpert was included in a Gartner report, Cool Vendors in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms, published September 5, 2023.

"LeapXpert is extremely proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO, LeapXpert. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, our innovative technology, and our ability to deliver a scalable and reliable solution in dozens of countries across the globe. This is especially important at a time when the need for our platform is growing exponentially. This acknowledgment from Gartner reaffirms that we are on the right path as we continue to lead the new wave of responsible business communication."

Written by Gartner analysts Pankil Sheth, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Daniel O'Connell, Brian Doherty, and Ajit Patankar, the report covers LeapXpert alongside four vendors who all "offer innovative and unique capabilities around improving customer engagement and employee experience."

It argues that "enterprises seeking to build and drive deeper customer engagement and strengthen employee experience…must look outside traditional use cases of CPaaS tools."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is an enterprise solution that enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the UK, Israel, and Asia. For more information visit https://leapxpert.com.

