LeapXpert Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Partnering With Microsoft to Deliver Compliant External Communications

The solution empowers employees on Microsoft Teams to communicate compliantly with external parties who are using instant messaging apps such as iMessage and WhatsApp. The platform enhances Microsoft customer experience and employee productivity while ensuring enterprise data ownership and governance.

The new Azure Marketplace transactable LeapXpert application benefits from the trusted Azure cloud platform and its streamlined deployment and management. With this, responsible adoption of modern communication channels and regulatory compliance becomes even easier for Microsoft customers and organizations all over the world. The platform also integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Intune and Purview.

"We are delighted to partner with LeapXpert to offer our customers a seamless and secure way to communicate with their clients across multiple channels," said Alejandro Kozin, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships at Microsoft. "By leveraging the power of Azure, The LeapXpert Communications Platform has become a game-changer for regulated industries that need to comply with data protection and privacy regulations while engaging with their customers in real time through their preferred voice and messaging channels. We are glad to empower a startup that has developed into global scale and having great success in many regions. It is also a big step for LeapXpert to enable their solution at Azure Marketplace, which can help it scale by delivering the solution to millions of customers, and team up with other Microsoft cloud partners around the world. This is a great example of how Microsoft and our partners are empowering every organization to achieve more."

The marketplace application has been designated a Preferred Solution by a team of Microsoft experts.

"We are truly excited about the possibilities that our collaboration with Microsoft unlocks," added Avi Pardo, Co-founder & CBO at LeapXpert. "This partnership combines our deep understanding of enterprise communication challenges with Microsoft's technological excellence. The result is a suite of solutions that empower thousands of enterprises globally to communicate efficiently, securely, and in full compliance with industry regulations."

The LeapXpert Communications Platform is a pioneering enterprise solution for compliant and secure communications between employees and customers on consumer instant messaging applications and voice channels. The platform enables enterprises to achieve regulatory compliance and meet strict governance policies through its comprehensive data recordkeeping and unrivaled data security and control capabilities. Using LeapXpert, enterprise employees can engage with customers and external parties through voice calls, SMS and consumer messaging apps including iMessage, WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, Signal, and LINE.

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is an enterprise solution that enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the UK, Israel, and Asia. For more information visit https://leapxpert.com/.

