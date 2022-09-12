LeapXpert Now Enables Responsible Consumer Messaging via Microsoft Teams

New native app for Microsoft Teams increases productivity by connecting popular consumer messaging channels to Teams and ensures compliance by recording conversations

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert , the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced the general availability of Leap Work for Teams in the Microsoft Teams store. Leap Work is the first fully-native Teams integration to enable consumer messaging that meets the strictest enterprise external communication policies – from within Microsoft Teams.

Powered by LeapXpert's award-winning platform, the application enables the hundreds of millions of Teams users to use one-on-one messaging and group chats with external parties from within the Microsoft Teams platform and interface. Teams users can switch from text conversations to voice calls by triggering the Teams Phone application. All the while, clients continue to use their preferred messaging services, such as WhatsApp, SMS, and WeChat.

All external chat conversations are captured and stored securely for compliance or proof of business interaction. LeapXpert's platform services also include data leakage prevention for outbound communication, an antivirus/antimalware integration to protect external messaging, information barriers, and ethical walls for customer messaging.

"Since our first joint customer in 2020, we've developed countless customer engagements with Microsoft and continue to roll out deployments globally," said Dima Guzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "By adding our capabilities to Teams, joint customers are reporting uncompromising regulatory compliance, increased employee productivity, and significant cost savings resulting from pooling solutions."

LeapXpert was recently recognized as a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Microsoft ISV Partner of the Year for 2022, and was designated a Microsoft "Preferred Solution" in Microsoft AppSource.

The new solution will be demonstrated today at FinovateFall in New York. The company will be sponsoring Microsoft Ignite (October 12-14) and Microsoft Envision (October 6).

About LeapXpert



LeapXpert provides organizations peace of mind by creating an accessible digital record of all business interactions carried out over mobile messaging and voice applications. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform to provide full visibility into data from instant messaging channels, as well as unparalleled governance and control. LeapXpert enables financial institutions and enterprises to embrace a customer-centered communication approach, while maintaining professional conduct and ensuring compliance. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York with 6 global offices. For more information, visit http://leap.expert.

Contact

Ari Applbaum

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770411/LeapXpert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LeapXpert