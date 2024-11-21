LeapXpert Ranks 113th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

A 1,035% growth over three years

#23 in New York State

#14 in New York City

#14 in #68 in the competitive Software & services category

Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert, credits the company's innovative platform, a robust partnership ecosystem, and the company's exceptional team with the company's 1035% revenue growth and high ranking on the list.

"Our inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 reflects the strength of our vision and innovation," said Gutzeit. "We were the first to bridge messaging channels with enterprise systems, enabling us to deliver modern communications solutions with unparalleled governance and compliance. In addition, this achievement would not have been possible without our exceptional team, whose relentless drive and dedication continue to propel us forward at warp speed. I am also deeply grateful for our robust partnerships with many of the world's leading tech innovators, which have played a pivotal role in our success."

LeapXpert is the only Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) provider included in the Fast 500 list this year. Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the past three years, with a median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables compliant, governed, and secure communication between enterprise employees and their clients across consumer messaging and voice channels, while leveraging Communication Intelligence to enhance front-office employee productivity and decision-making. LeapXpert, a Gartner Cool Vendor, is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance. For more information, visit www.leapxpert.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564666/LeapXpert.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770411/LeapXpert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LeapXpert