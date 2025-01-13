LeapXpert Recognized as a Visionary in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA)

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA).

LeapXpert's flagship offering, The LeapXpert Communications Platform, provides an innovative and comprehensive DCGA solution, catering to enterprises seeking robust, scalable communication governance and compliance.

Digital Communications Governance and Archiving solutions (DCGA) are designed to enforce corporate governance and regulatory compliance across a growing number of digital communication tools available to employees.

Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert, shared his thoughts on the recognition:

"We believe being named a Visionary in the Gartner inaugural Magic Quadrant for DCGA validates the innovation and dedication that drive our platform and team. In our eyes, this underscores our commitment to empowering enterprises to maintain governed, compliant, and efficient communication in an increasingly complex digital landscape."

"We believe this recognition reflects the growing need for organizations to bridge the gap between convenience and governance in digital communication," added Avi Pardo, Co-founder & CBO. "We feel our platform is at the forefront of solving this challenge, and we are proud to be a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies and enterprises worldwide."

This recognition comes shortly after LeapXpert was named one of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America, ranking 14th in New York City on the Deloitte Fast 500 list, and recent recognition at the UC Awards, where it won Best Unified Communications Platform under $250M for 2024.

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises with peace of mind through governed, compliant, and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform enables governed and efficient communication between employees and clients through consumer messaging channels, while boosting productivity and decision-making with Communication Intelligence. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Asia. Hundreds of enterprise customers, with hundreds of thousands of users in more than 45 countries, depend on LeapXpert daily for Digital Communications Governance & Archiving (DCGA) solutions. For more information, visit www.leapxpert.com.

