LeapXpert Releases Comprehensive Enterprise Solution for Compliant iMessage Communications

The LeapXpert Communications Platform now enables real-time data capture and enterprise controls for iMessage

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert , the responsible business communication pioneer, today launched the first comprehensive enterprise solution for capturing and facilitating enterprise communications on iMessage, Apple's popular messaging service.

The LeapXpert Communications Platform now enables real-time data capture and enterprise controls for iMessage

The LeapXpert Communications Platform now enables and captures conversations carried out between clients using iMessage with enterprise employees communicating through Leap Work and Leap Work for Microsoft Teams. This provides full control and visibility of iMessage business conversations and ensures compliance with recordkeeping regulations.

Last year, LeapXpert released a solution that enables the capture of messages sent via the native iMessage app. This pioneered the use of iMessage for compliant enterprise communications. Known as Native Mode, the solution empowered enterprise employees to embrace the intuitive and familiar iMessage app to communicate with external parties who prefer iMessage.

The newly introduced solution, known as Governed Mode, provides full control and visibility of client conversations in real-time. Enterprise employees can now communicate with clients through LeapXpert's dedicated Desktop, iOS, and Android app – Leap Work, as well as Leap Work for Microsoft Teams, on corporate or personal devices. Through integrations with leading archiving systems, IT teams can retain and access conversations in one place, while real-time enterprise controls such as Data Leakage Prevention, Content Disarm Reconstruction (CDR), and an antivirus, ensure that business use of iMessage is compliant and adheres to corporate policies.

The LeapXpert Communications Platform (previously known as FMOP) is the leading enterprise solution for secure and compliant communications between employees and clients on consumer messaging applications and voice channels. The platform enables enterprises to meet regulatory compliance and strict governance policies through its comprehensive data recordkeeping and unrivaled data security and control capabilities.

"Many financial institutions want to use iMessage to keep up with client demands, but some corporate policies do not permit the use of native consumer messaging apps," stated Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "The Governed Mode, which enables iMessage conversations from our app, Leap Work, addresses this need. Additionally, many of our customers are moving to Microsoft Teams as the single platform for internal and external communication and it is natural that iMessage should be part of the offer."

"In the last two years, we've encountered a growing demand for iMessage support, particularly in the US," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder & CRO of LeapXpert. "We're pleased to share that this new solution is being rolled out with four tier 1 global financial institutions and we expect to bring it to hundreds of thousands of enterprise users within a year. It will ensure that our customers are compliant with regulations while allowing employees to separate personal and business communications. Moreover, enterprise employees can maintain a single corporate identity with one number for iMessage, WhatsApp, and other channels, enabling seamless client communication."

The solution will be demonstrated at upcoming events , including:

XLoD in NY ( May 16 )

) FINRA's Annual Conference in DC ( May 16-18 )

) Global Regtech Summit in London ( May 17 )

( ) Banking Tech Awards USA 2023 in NY ( June 1 ), where LeapXpert is shortlisted for FinTech Start-up of the Year

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert, the responsible business communication pioneer, provides enterprises peace of mind through compliant and secure communication solutions. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is an enterprise solution that enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels in a compliant, governed, and secure manner. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the UK, Israel, and Asia. For more information on LeapXpert, visit https://leapxpert.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076534/LeapXpert.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770411/LeapXpert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LeapXpert