Lear Announces Date for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Lear Corporation

07:00 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2018 financial results and related matters on April 26, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call:

  • Domestic calls (800) 789-4751
  • International calls (973) 200-3975

The audio replay will be available two hours following the call at:

  • Domestic calls (855) 859-2056
  • International calls (404) 537-3406

The audio replay will be available until May 10, 2018. (Conference I.D. 58073012)

You may also listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on the corporate website at ir.lear.com.

Note: The first quarter 2018 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the market opens on April 26, 2018.                           

