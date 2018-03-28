Domestic calls (800) 789-4751

International calls (973) 200-3975

The audio replay will be available two hours following the call at:

Domestic calls (855) 859-2056

International calls (404) 537-3406

The audio replay will be available until May 10, 2018. (Conference I.D. 58073012)

You may also listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on the corporate website at ir.lear.com.

Note: The first quarter 2018 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the market opens on April 26, 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300620625.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

