Lear Wins Premium Car Category, Leads in Top 3 Finishes in J.D. Power Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, collected eight top-three finishes – more than twice as many as the next closest competitor – in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study℠.

Lear was also the only company to sweep one of the study's seven vehicle segments, taking first, second and third place in the Premium Car category.

The comprehensive industry analysis conducted by J.D. Power highlights Lear's commitment to delivering world-class quality and operational excellence to its global customers. Other Lear achievements in the report include:

The best in-segment score across any category – 3.8 in the Premium Car classification

Placing in the top three in five of the study's seven segments – more than any competitor

Capturing four of the available six top-three finishes across the two Premium segments (Car and SUV)

"These results demonstrate our commitment to investing in operational excellence, vertical integration and innovative technologies," said Frank Orsini, Executive Vice President and President, Seating. "At Lear, we are constantly pushing ourselves to reimagine the future of seating in the automotive industry with products such as our ComfortFlex by Lear™ modular designs and ComfortMax Seat by Lear™ technology. Our team looks forward to continuing to exceed the expectations of our customers by delivering best-in-class comfort, design and quality."

The 2024 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study℠ is based on responses from 99,144 purchasers and lessees of new 2024 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from July 2023 through May 2024. Learn more about the study here.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 174 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com.

