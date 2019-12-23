Lear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Dec 23, 2019, 08:00 ET
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) will hold a conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and related matters on January 28, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST. The Company also will present its 2020 financial outlook and 2020-2022 new business backlog during the call.
To participate in the conference call:
- Domestic calls: (800) 789-4751
- International calls: (973) 200-3975
The conference code is 4367965.
You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.
Note: The fourth quarter and full year 2019 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on January 28, 2020.
SOURCE Lear Corporation
Share this article