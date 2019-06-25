Lear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) will hold a conference call to review the company's second quarter 2019 financial results and related matters on July 26, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:

  • Domestic calls: (800) 789-4751
  • International calls: (973) 200-3975

The conference code is 4646647.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com.  The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The second quarter 2019 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on July 26, 2019.                           

