Lear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's second quarter 2020 financial results and related matters on August 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:

Toll-free calls: 877-270-2148

International calls: 412-902-6510

The conference code is 7705540.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The second quarter 2020 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on August 4, 2020.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

