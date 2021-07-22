Lear Appoints Alicia Davis Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Advancement and Execution of Long-Term Growth Strategy

As Lear's Chief Strategy Officer, Ms. Davis is responsible for leading a central strategy organization that works in partnership with Lear's two business segments to drive enterprise-wide strategic planning, large-scale strategic initiatives, and value-enhancing M&A and early-stage automotive technology investment activity.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a historic transformation, and this presents tremendous opportunity for Lear," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "The central strategy organization allows us to quickly align around our corporate priorities and ensure the progress and fulfillment of our future goals."

Ms. Davis was initially hired at Lear in 2018 to lead Investor Relations and was later promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, where she led efforts to advance Lear's strategic objectives through M&A and strategic partnerships. As Chief Strategy Officer, Ms. Davis will be responsible for advancing and executing against Lear's four-pillar strategy, which leverages the company's industry-leading capabilities in Seating and E-Systems, as well as Industry 4.0 and ESG initiatives, to increase long-term shareholder value.

"Lear has long been an industry leader due to our commitment to innovation and operational excellence," said Davis. "We are now in a unique position to leverage and drive the industry's biggest trends, adding high-demand content to address the increasing electrification of the vehicle and innovating in seating to meet evolving consumer demand. It's an exciting time for the industry and the company, and I look forward to working closely with Ray and the rest of the senior leadership team to capitalize on the many strategic opportunities before us."

"Alicia's breadth of professional experience and commitment to driving results make her the right person to lead this effort as our new Chief Strategy Officer. I look forward to partnering with her as she embarks on this important role," Scott said.

Ms. Davis earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from Florida A&M University, a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

