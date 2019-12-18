Lear Board Members Named to WomenInc. Magazine's 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, today announced that two members of Lear's Board of Directors have been named to WomenInc. Magazine's 2019 list of Most Influential Corporate Directors.

Kathleen Ligocki and Dr. Mary Lou Jepsen are included among the top women executives, influencers and achievers contributing their leadership on corporate boards of S&P 500 Big-Cap publicly held companies, as identified by WomenInc. Magazine, a leading publication dedicated to covering women's achievements in business.

"We proudly congratulate Kathleen and Mary Lou on this well-deserved recognition. Both are highly accomplished and tirelessly pursue excellence while inspiring by example," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "Whether in the board room, the office or our operating facilities, we value diversity and inclusion. Our company and our industry are stronger when people with diverse experiences and ideas collaborate to turn possibilities into success."

Ligocki joined Lear's Board of Directors in 2012. Formerly, she was CEO of Agility Fuel Solutions, Harvest Power, Next Autoworks and Tower Automotive. In addition, she serves as a director at Carpenter Technology, Farmers Business Network and the Indiana University Foundation. Ligocki holds a master's of business administration degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Kokomo.

Jepsen was appointed to Lear's Board of Directors in 2016. She is the CEO, Founder and Chairman of Openwater. A principal inventor with approximately 200 patents, she previously held leadership roles in engineering and technology at Facebook, Oculus and Google. Jepsen holds a doctorate degree in optical sciences from Brown University, a master of science degree in visual studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Brown University.

"It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways. WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards," said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. "We are inspired by these accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition. We offer congratulations and appreciation to the directors recognized in WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors edition for their leadership."

About Lear Corporation

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered, and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 161,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear was named one of FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies and currently ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

