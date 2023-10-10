Lear Capital Announces New 'Shrine of Democracy' Gold and Silver Coin Series

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital is excited to announce the creation of a new gold and silver coin series called "Shrine of Democracy" that features the faces of the four presidents that are sculpted in granite at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The series honors the accomplishments of these four distinguished presidents, as well as the rich history of the United States. It also offers buyers the fortifying power of investing in precious metal coins.

The series from Lear Capital includes gold and silver coins for each of the presidents sculpted on Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Completed in 1941 and known as America's "Shrine of Democracy," Mount Rushmore features 60-foot-tall granite sculptures of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. The first of the series, featuring President George Washington, will be available Oct. 16. The three other coins are expected to become available about one every six months thereafter.

"We are thrilled to have the chance to make this unique, beautiful coin series available to the public. It's something we have wanted to create for a long time," said John Ohanesian, the CEO at Lear Capital. "They combine a solid investment choice of buying precious metals with an artistic celebration of four of the most important leaders in American history."

The first in the series, the George Washington coins, feature the face of the nation's first president with the scripted word "Birth." This design reflects the original intention of Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum, the son of Danish immigrants who was born in Bear Lake, Idaho, in 1867. He wanted the giant faces on Mount Rushmore to represent different aspects of American history and tradition: birth (Washington), growth (Jefferson), development (Roosevelt), and preservation (Lincoln).

All four coins in the series will be available both as a 1.5-ounce, 0.999 silver coin and a 0.25-ounce, 0.9999 gold coin. The designs feature artistic representations of each president's face as sculpted on Mount Rushmore. Minted in Europe, the coins officially come from the state of Niue, a self-governing territory of New Zealand. Because the official head of state in Niue is King Charles III, the monarch's face is on the obverse of the coin.

For each president, the mintage is 300,000 for the silver coin and 30,000 for the gold coin.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by Kevin DeMeritt, a precious metals expert and analyst, and the author of The Bulls, the Bears, and the Bust, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including its Gold and Silver IRAs Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

SOURCE Lear Capital