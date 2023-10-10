Lear Capital Announces New 'Shrine of Democracy' Gold and Silver Coin Series

News provided by

Lear Capital

10 Oct, 2023, 09:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital is excited to announce the creation of a new gold and silver coin series called "Shrine of Democracy" that features the faces of the four presidents that are sculpted in granite at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The series honors the accomplishments of these four distinguished presidents, as well as the rich history of the United States. It also offers buyers the fortifying power of investing in precious metal coins.

The series from Lear Capital includes gold and silver coins for each of the presidents sculpted on Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Completed in 1941 and known as America's "Shrine of Democracy," Mount Rushmore features 60-foot-tall granite sculptures of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. The first of the series, featuring President George Washington, will be available Oct. 16. The three other coins are expected to become available about one every six months thereafter.

"We are thrilled to have the chance to make this unique, beautiful coin series available to the public. It's something we have wanted to create for a long time," said John Ohanesian, the CEO at Lear Capital. "They combine a solid investment choice of buying precious metals with an artistic celebration of four of the most important leaders in American history."

The first in the series, the George Washington coins, feature the face of the nation's first president with the scripted word "Birth." This design reflects the original intention of Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum, the son of Danish immigrants who was born in Bear Lake, Idaho, in 1867. He wanted the giant faces on Mount Rushmore to represent different aspects of American history and tradition: birth (Washington), growth (Jefferson), development (Roosevelt), and preservation (Lincoln).

All four coins in the series will be available both as a 1.5-ounce, 0.999 silver coin and a 0.25-ounce, 0.9999 gold coin. The designs feature artistic representations of each president's face as sculpted on Mount Rushmore. Minted in Europe, the coins officially come from the state of Niue, a self-governing territory of New Zealand. Because the official head of state in Niue is King Charles III, the monarch's face is on the obverse of the coin.

For each president, the mintage is 300,000 for the silver coin and 30,000 for the gold coin.

About Lear Capital
Founded in 1997 by Kevin DeMeritt, a precious metals expert and analyst, and the author of The Bulls, the Bears, and the Bust, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including its Gold and Silver IRAs Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

SOURCE Lear Capital

Also from this source

Lear Capital Launches Money FAQs Shorts Series on Social Media To Discuss Precious Metals, U.S. Economy

Lear Capital Launches Money FAQs Shorts Series on Social Media To Discuss Precious Metals, U.S. Economy

Those seeking short bursts of insightful financial advice from nationally recognized experts can now find it on the YouTube and TikTok social media...
Lear Capital Warns Dollar at 'Tipping Point' in New Report

Lear Capital Warns Dollar at 'Tipping Point' in New Report

Facing potential competition from five of the world's largest economies and a loss of confidence among some world leaders, the United States dollar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.