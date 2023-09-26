Lear Capital Launches Money FAQs Shorts Series on Social Media To Discuss Precious Metals, U.S. Economy

News provided by

Lear Capital

26 Sep, 2023, 09:09 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Those seeking short bursts of insightful financial advice from nationally recognized experts can now find it on the YouTube and TikTok social media channels for Lear Capital. The company is publishing proprietary content from well-known financial analysts, investment advisers and financial experts as part of its Money FAQs Shorts series.

The rotating panel of experts includes: Michael Pento, a U.S. money manager and author of The Coming Bond Market Collapse; John Rubino, a veteran financial analyst, investment advisor and author of the popular Substack newsletter "Survive and Thrive in the Coming Crisis"; Robert Kiyosaki, an entrepreneur and bestselling author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad; and Judge Andrew Napolitano, a news commentator, legal analyst and bestselling author of numerous books on public policy and U.S. history.

"We have gathered together these experts, each with their own area of focus. All of them provide great advice and insightful opinions that can help viewers put current events into context and understand how they impact the U.S. economy and their pocketbooks," said Kevin DeMerritt, founder and owner of Lear Capital. "Each of them has a way of breaking down complex topics involving economics, government policy, and business trends that makes them understandable to everyone."

People can access these interviews and other videos from the panel of experts on the Lear Capital YouTube channel and TikTok channel. The channels will be updated with new content twice weekly.

DeMerritt himself will also provide content. Lear Capital already has posted a recent conversation between DeMerritt and Judge Napolitano on a wide range of topics, including the potential that the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will eventually create a new gold-backed currency to rival the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. "I believe if this goes through it will be the biggest wealth transfer in the history of the nation," DeMerritt said. He also spoke about world events, including the war in Ukraine, and how they will impact the economy.

Lear Capital also recently released a new report on the matter, The Tipping Point, which explains how Americans can preserve their wealth in the face of a potentially devalued dollar by diversifying their portfolios with precious metals. Lear Capital is not a financial planner, retirement specialist, or investment professional.

About Lear Capital
Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert, analyst, and author of The Bulls, the Bears, and the Bust, Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including the Gold and Silver IRAs. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

SOURCE Lear Capital

Also from this source

Lear Capital Warns Dollar at 'Tipping Point' in New Report

Lear Capital Forecasts Bullish Silver Market in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.