Lear Capital Releases Thomas Jefferson Coins, Second in 'Shrine of Democracy' Series

News provided by

Lear Capital

22 Jan, 2024, 09:07 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second set of coins in the exclusive  "Shrine of Democracy" gold and silver coin series issued by Lear Capital features Thomas Jefferson, the nation's third president and principal author of the Declaration of Independence. This exciting, limited-mintage four-coin series celebrates the history and values of the United States by honoring the four presidents sculpted on Mount Rushmore. Lear Capital released the first gold and silver coins in the series — depicting George Washington — in October 2023.

Continue Reading
“Shrine of Democracy” gold and silver coin
“Shrine of Democracy” gold and silver coin

Lear Capital is releasing the coin series as the United States approaches its 250th birthday in 2026. The gold and silver coins offer buyers the opportunity to invest in the lasting value of precious metals while honoring the accomplishments of the presidents featured at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The name "Shrine of Democracy" comes from the title Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum gave his work. Completed in 1941, the memorial features 60-foot-high busts of Washington, Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

The coin series reflects the original intent of Borglum to have each president represent a different period in the nation's history. The Washington coins feature the engraved word "Birth," while the Jefferson coins feature the word "Growth." Future coins will feature "Development" (Roosevelt) and "Preservation" (Lincoln).

"In creating this gold and silver coin series, we wanted to demonstrate how passionate we are about the United States and the values and principles the country represents. At the same time, we're always focused on the long-term financial security of clients, and these coins offer a way to commemorate our nation's birth while giving people a unique way to invest in precious metals," said John Ohanesian, the president and CEO of Lear Capital. "The George Washington coins were a huge success, and we expect the same enthusiastic response for the Thomas Jefferson coins."

The Thomas Jefferson coins include a 1.5-ounce silver coin and a 0.25-ounce gold coin. The state of Niue, a self-governing island state in free association with New Zealand, is releasing the coins. As King Charles III is the official head of state of Nuie, the monarch's face is on the obverse of the coin.

The mintage of the 0.9999 gold coin is 5,000, while the mintage of the 0.999 silver coin is 50,000. The Thomas Jefferson coins are available now. Limited quantities of the George Washington coins are also available. The other two coins in the series, with the same denomination, are expected to become available at a rate of one every six months.

About Lear Capital
Founded in 1997 by precious metal expert and analyst Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

SOURCE Lear Capital

Also from this source

Lear Capital Projects Gold Prices Will Continue To Rise, Driven By National Debt

A rising debt load for the United States and other countries, as well as a tendency among political leaders to spend their way out of every crisis,...
Lear Capital Announces New 'Shrine of Democracy' Gold and Silver Coin Series

Lear Capital Announces New 'Shrine of Democracy' Gold and Silver Coin Series

Lear Capital is excited to announce the creation of a new gold and silver coin series called "Shrine of Democracy" that features the faces of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.