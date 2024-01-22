Lear Capital Releases Thomas Jefferson Coins, Second in 'Shrine of Democracy' Series

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second set of coins in the exclusive "Shrine of Democracy" gold and silver coin series issued by Lear Capital features Thomas Jefferson, the nation's third president and principal author of the Declaration of Independence. This exciting, limited-mintage four-coin series celebrates the history and values of the United States by honoring the four presidents sculpted on Mount Rushmore. Lear Capital released the first gold and silver coins in the series — depicting George Washington — in October 2023.

“Shrine of Democracy” gold and silver coin

Lear Capital is releasing the coin series as the United States approaches its 250th birthday in 2026. The gold and silver coins offer buyers the opportunity to invest in the lasting value of precious metals while honoring the accomplishments of the presidents featured at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The name "Shrine of Democracy" comes from the title Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum gave his work. Completed in 1941, the memorial features 60-foot-high busts of Washington, Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

The coin series reflects the original intent of Borglum to have each president represent a different period in the nation's history. The Washington coins feature the engraved word "Birth," while the Jefferson coins feature the word "Growth." Future coins will feature "Development" (Roosevelt) and "Preservation" (Lincoln).

"In creating this gold and silver coin series, we wanted to demonstrate how passionate we are about the United States and the values and principles the country represents. At the same time, we're always focused on the long-term financial security of clients, and these coins offer a way to commemorate our nation's birth while giving people a unique way to invest in precious metals," said John Ohanesian, the president and CEO of Lear Capital. "The George Washington coins were a huge success, and we expect the same enthusiastic response for the Thomas Jefferson coins."

The Thomas Jefferson coins include a 1.5-ounce silver coin and a 0.25-ounce gold coin. The state of Niue, a self-governing island state in free association with New Zealand, is releasing the coins. As King Charles III is the official head of state of Nuie, the monarch's face is on the obverse of the coin.

The mintage of the 0.9999 gold coin is 5,000, while the mintage of the 0.999 silver coin is 50,000. The Thomas Jefferson coins are available now. Limited quantities of the George Washington coins are also available. The other two coins in the series, with the same denomination, are expected to become available at a rate of one every six months.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metal expert and analyst Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

