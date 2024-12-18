Lear Capital Unveils 2025 The Lion and The Eagle Exclusive Coin Offerings in Royal Mint Collaboration

Limited-Edition Collection Celebrates the Enduring U.S.-U.K. Alliance

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital announces the limited release of two 2025 The Lion and The Eagle coins: a quarter-ounce gold coin and a half-ounce silver coin. The series, which debuted in 2023, is a collaboration with the Royal Mint of the United Kingdom and renowned former U.S. Mint engraver John Mercanti. This collection commemorates the historic alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom through masterfully crafted precious metal coins.

The Lion and The Eagle series combines two powerful national emblems: the British lion and the American eagle. Available in both gold and silver proofs, each coin showcases exceptional craftsmanship and intricate detail. Both coins are finished to the Royal Mint's bullion standard:

2025 1/4 oz. Gold The Lion and The Eagle

— 0.9999 pure gold.

— Limited to 22,000 coins worldwide.

2025 1/2 oz. Silver The Lion and The Eagle

— 0.999 pure silver.

— Limited to 255,000 coins worldwide.

Collectors can also choose from nonexclusive options, including 1-ounce and 5-ounce silver coins and 1/10-ounce gold pieces.

John Mercanti, the creative force behind the iconic American Silver Eagle, brings his mastery to this unique series. His design captures the shared values and enduring partnership between two global powers, making these coins particularly appealing to both history enthusiasts and serious collectors.

"The Lion and The Eagle series represents more than artistic excellence — it celebrates a partnership that has shaped the modern world," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "We're proud to offer collectors this exclusive opportunity to own a piece of this enduring alliance."

With the Dec. 18, 2024, launch approaching and strictly limited mintages, early interest in the series is expected to be significant. Collectors can secure their coins through learcapital.com or by calling 800-576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Since 1997, Lear Capital has been a trusted name in the precious metals industry, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions for investors. With a commitment to transparency and customer education, Lear Capital empowers clients to make informed decisions about incorporating gold, silver, and other precious metals into their long-term financial strategies.

For more information or to download the silver market report, visit https://www.learcapital.com/ or contact one of the firm's knowledgeable representatives at 800-576-9355.

SOURCE Lear Capital