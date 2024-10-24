Lear Capital's Kevin DeMeritt Delivers Key Market Insights at BBB Precious Metals Symposium

Industry leader Kevin DeMeritt shared a bullish outlook on gold and stressed the importance of investor education at an exclusive Beverly Hills, California, event.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin DeMeritt, founder and chairman of Lear Capital, joined an elite panel of industry experts at the Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley Precious Metals Symposium held at Beverly Hills City Hall Municipal Gallery. The invitation-only event brought together leading voices in precious metals to address buying and selling "precious metals safely and with confidence."

Kevin DeMeritt at the Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley Precious Metals Symposium

Lear Capital, in addition to earning an A-plus rating from the BBB , has an "excellent" rating on Trustpilot, 5 stars on ConsumerAffairs, and 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google. Lear also recently helped the FBI thwart a sophisticated gold scheme that targeted senior citizens.

During the symposium, DeMeritt provided compelling insights on gold's trajectory, predicting significant growth ahead. "We just put out a special report on gold at $3,200, so we believe that sometime next year we'll see $3,200 gold," stated DeMeritt, pointing to several key factors driving the market, including geopolitical tensions and federal debt concerns.

DeMeritt pointed to the strong correlation between U.S. debt and gold prices.

"You have a 92% correlation between the U.S. debt and the price of gold. An increase in printing money is causing the price of gold to increase — and causing central banks to move out of paper money to more tangible assets like precious metals."

On the topic of investor protection, DeMeritt stressed the importance of knowledge: "The first thing would be to get educated. Lear offers a wide array of free information. Once you've got at least a basic understanding and have determined what your objectives are, you'll be better prepared to make an intelligent, informed decision on the type of metals that may be best for you."

The symposium, moderated by Frank Mottek of KABC-AM , featured three precious metals companies, including Rosland Capital, American Hartford Gold, and Lear Capital. The comprehensive discussion focused on precious metals investing and consumer protection. The BBB plans on releasing a video of the event on a future date.

About Lear Capital

Founded over 25 years ago, Lear Capital is a leader in the precious metals industry, dedicated to helping individuals diversify their portfolios with gold, silver, and other precious metals. With a focus on education and customer empowerment, Lear Capital has assisted thousands of investors in making informed decisions about precious metals investments.

