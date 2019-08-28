Lear Captures Four J.D. Power Seat Quality Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, earned four 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM awards, sweeping the luxury vehicle categories for the second consecutive year and placing first in two mass market vehicle segments.

Based on the annual J.D. Power Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, the awards reflect owners' experience with the quality, design and features of the automotive seating system for models sold in the U.S.

Lear's seating systems won the following product segments:

Luxury car with the Porsche 718

Luxury SUV with the Audi Q5 (tie)

Mass market midsize/large SUV with the Hyundai Santa Fe

Mass market truck/van with the Chevrolet Silverado

In addition, three Lear seats were ranked in the top four in the luxury car category, and three seats placed in the top six in the mass market midsize/large car category.

"Quality is one of Lear's core values. We are relentlessly focused on exceeding the expectations of our customers. Winning four award categories, including finishing atop the luxury car and luxury SUV rankings, demonstrates the hard work, dedication and pride of our employees in Lear plants all over the world," said Frank Orsini, Executive Vice President and President, Seating.

The results of the J.D. Power Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study are based on responses from more than 75,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2019 model-year cars and light trucks registered in November to December 2018 and January to February 2019. The study was fielded from February through May 2019.

For more information about the J.D. Power Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-seat-quality-and-satisfaction-study.

About Lear Corporation

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 161,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

