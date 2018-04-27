Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as "Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat"

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the 17th time Lear has received the award.

"On behalf of the global Lear team, we are truly honored to be recognized with this prestigious award from General Motors," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "Putting our customers first is one of our core values, and reflects the way we approach our work every day. I want to congratulate the entire Lear team for their outstanding customer support and especially those that work directly with General Motors."

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation was founded in Detroit in 1917 as American Metal Products. Lear is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical systems (E-Systems). Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 165,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #151 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

