Lear Headquarters Hosts National Tour Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, today is hosting an interactive educational event for its employees to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The Check Your Blind Spots tour bus is equipped with virtual reality and gaming technologies to help people recognize and minimize unconscious bias in their lives. Multimedia scenarios explore topics such as race, bias and harassment through simulated phone calls, in-person conversations and other interactions while conducting typical life activities.

The event at Lear headquarters is just one of more than 100 stops the Check Your Blind Spots tour bus is making across the U.S. at colleges, universities and companies. It is the creation of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion business commitment made by more than 700 CEOs and presidents, including Lear CEO and President Ray Scott, representing 85 industries and over 50 academic institutions.

"Cultivating an environment of diversity and inclusion is a primary part of maintaining a strong team at Lear, and what makes us a better company," said Rashida Thomas, Lear's Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Talent Management. "We strive to ensure that Lear is consistently known as a great place to work, and we want to put a new emphasis on fostering a culture where all employees feel engaged, accepted and encouraged to bring their whole selves to work. Part of our plan to build upon this initiative is to create new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and a global Diversity and Inclusion roundtable to drive inclusiveness and support our diverse team members and community."

Research indicates that diversity increases creativity and innovation, promotes higher quality decisions and enhances economic growth. The Check Your Blind Spots tour bus event kicks off a 25-day global campaign at Lear facilities designed to connect diversity and inclusion efforts across the company.

