Lear Named One of FORTUNE'S 2024 Most Admired Companies

News provided by

Lear Corporation

07 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Lear earns honor for 8th consecutive year; improves in 2 survey categories

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced it has been named to FORTUNE magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list for the eighth consecutive year.

In the survey's nine categories, used by respondents to determine the overall company rankings in the Motor Vehicle Parts Makers industry group, Lear placed in the top five in every category. Lear also improved its standing in the Social Responsibility and Financial Soundness categories compared with last year's study.

"I couldn't be more proud of the Lear team for sustaining our recognition as one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies for eight consecutive years. It is a testament to our talented and dedicated employees worldwide," said Lear President and CEO Ray Scott. "Their ingenuity and dedication differentiate Lear as a leader in the automotive industry. We remain committed to delivering the highest level of performance to our customers, shareholders and the communities where we live and work."

During 2023, Lear's achievements included winning more than 80 awards for operational excellence, inclusive workplace environments, sustainability efforts and more.

FORTUNE collaborated with the global management consulting firm Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

About Lear Corporation 
Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 37 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 189 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com. 

SOURCE Lear Corporation

