Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

Thomas joins Lear from Focus: Hope where she was the director of workforce development and education for the last six years and was involved in leading all fiscal, programmatic and operational business for the Focus: Hope workforce. In addition, Rashida was an integral part in Focus: Hope's mission of building a metropolitan community to help overcome poverty and injustice in the Detroit area.

Thomas has also worked in the automotive sector primarily at Chrysler, initially as an electrical engineer then as a technical planner before moving to the public policy side of the business. She has an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Michigan State University, a master of science degree in mechanical engineering from Oakland University, and an MBA from Wayne State University.

In her new role, Thomas will lead the Company's diversity efforts, including continuing to develop Lear's presence in southeast Michigan as an employer of choice and help increase hiring and retention of diverse talent. Internally she will work with Lear's Global Resources & Opportunities for Women and other affinity groups, as well as increase emphasis on campus recruiting to develop a best in class workforce for the future.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Rashida's significant experience join the Lear team," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "She brings noteworthy expertise and enthusiasm to our diversity efforts, which is of critical importance to Lear."

About Lear

Lear Corporation was founded in Detroit in 1917 as American Metal Products. Today, Lear is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical systems (E-Systems). Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 165,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #151 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-names-rashida-thomas-chief-diversity-officer-300653370.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

