Lear Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year and Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. This is the 18 th time Lear has received the award.

"Lear is proud to be recognized around the world as a company that prioritizes our customers," said Ray Scott, Lear's President and CEO. "Being recognized as a Supplier of the Year and winning the prestigious GM Overdrive Award means so much to our organization. Our commitment to safety, quality, operational excellence and innovation is what drives our business, and I want to thank the entire Lear team for their dedication to unmatched customer support."

GM's Overdrive Award, introduced in 2012, recognizes supply partners for extraordinary leadership in cultural change and commitment initiatives that drove exceptional business results for GM. Lear was named one of four 2018 Overdrive Award winners. Lear has been recognized for the company's excellent safety record for its employees, the development of its Intu™ Intelligent Seating innovations and its Focus on the Drive Distracted Driving campaign.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Lear went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Lear Corporation

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered, and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 169,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com , or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

