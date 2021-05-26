Lear Releases 2020 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Innovations and a Strategic Roadmap for a Sustainable Future

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report , highlighting the company's growing portfolio of green technologies, achievements in diversity, human rights and governance, and ambitious climate change goals for its operations.

Lear's safe and smart solutions – such as lightweight seating components, antimicrobial surface materials, integrated power modules and battery management systems – support sustainable mobility trends like autonomy, connectivity, electrification and shared mobility.

Products from Lear's high-voltage portfolio will be featured in more than 90 electric vehicle models from 18 automakers in 2021. By 2026, 4 million electric vehicles on one high-volume platform are expected to rely on Lear's new high-voltage connection systems as the main battery/vehicle interface. These technologies will enable electric vehicles to charge faster and drive farther.

"Climate-improving innovations, along with ambitious carbon neutral goals for our operations, supplier and employee engagement to reach those goals, and support for our people and global communities, are all important components of Lear's overall sustainability strategy," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO.

Other major highlights from the 2020 Sustainability Report include Lear's:

Ambitious climate change goals for its manufacturing facilities: using 100% renewable energy for electricity and a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, and aspiring to net zero emissions by 2050

More than 125,000 hours of diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-harassment training completed in the last two years, and $4.6 billion spent with spent with minority-,women- and veteran-owned suppliers in the past decade

COVID-19 response, reopening and reset for the future, including more than 10 million masks produced for employees and first responders, and making its Safe Work Playbook available publicly

Recommitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact as a signatory participant, and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

Increased transparency and enhanced reporting with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, and in accordance with the Core Requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)

More robust demographic, training, governance and cybersecurity reporting

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500.

