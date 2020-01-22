Lear to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader, announced today that it will host an Investor Day at its Global Product and Technology Center in Southfield, Michigan on June 9, 2020. During the event, President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Scott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Cardew, and other members of Lear's management team will provide an in-depth review of the Company's long-term vision and growth strategy, product segments, and financial objectives.

The presentation will begin promptly at 1:30 pm EDT and conclude at approximately 5:30 pm EDT and be immediately followed by a reception with the management team. A live webcast and presentation will be available on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com on the day of the event. Registration details and an agenda will be provided at a later date.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

