Lear to Host Virtual E-Systems Product Day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will host a virtual E-Systems Product Day on March 25, 2021.

During the event, Carl Esposito, SVP and President E-Systems, and other senior members of the E-Systems management team will describe Lear's E-Systems product portfolio, including growing opportunities in electrification and vertical integration. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The video webcast will begin at 9:00am EDT and is expected to run for approximately 60 minutes.

A webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

