Lear to Participate in Bank of America Virtual Global Automotive Summit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on March 31, 2021, at the Bank of America Virtual Global Automotive Summit. Jason Cardew, SVP and Chief Financial Officer, will be representing Lear.

Lear's webcast will begin at 11:40 AM EDT and will run approximately 40 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

