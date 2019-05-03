Lear to Participate in Citi's 2019 Car of the Future Symposium

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, today announced that John Absmeier, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will represent Lear during a fireside chat on May 9, 2019, at Citi's 2019 Car of the Future Symposium in New York.

As CTO, John Absmeier leads Lear's global technology and innovation efforts for both the Seating and E-Systems divisions. During the fireside chat, Absmeier will discuss Lear's positioning in the fastest growing auto technology markets and the ways in which the company continues to pursue software, services, and data opportunities across the industry megatrends. Absmeier also will provide details on Lear's recent investments in innovation and technology, including the acquisition of Xevo, an automotive technology company and a leading developer of software that unifies the connected car experience.

Lear's fireside chat at the conference will begin at 11:20 am EDT. A link to an audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 169,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune and currently ranks #148 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

