Lear to Participate in J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on January 12, 2021, at the J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum. Representing Lear will be:

Frank Orsini , EVP and President, Seating

, EVP and President, Seating Carl Esposito , SVP and President, E-Systems

, SVP and President, E-Systems John Absmeier , Chief Technology Officer

Lear's webcast will begin at 4:35 PM EST and will run approximately 30 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

