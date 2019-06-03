Lear to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Future of Mobility Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Future of Mobility Conference in Palo Alto, California. John Absmeier, Chief Technology Officer, will represent Lear during a fireside chat at 9:30 am PDT (12:30 pm EDT) on June 6, 2019. A link to the webcast will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 169,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune and currently ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

