Lear to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Automotive Summit

Lear Corporation

12 Mar, 2024, 16:15 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on March 26, 2024, at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Automotive Summit in New York. Representing Lear will be:

  • Ray Scott, President and CEO
  • Jason Cardew, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Lear's webcast will begin at 8:50am EDT and will run approximately 40 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available following the event.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 189 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com.

