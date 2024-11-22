Lear to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

News provided by

Lear Corporation

Nov 22, 2024, 11:00 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on December 4, 2024, at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York. Representing Lear will be:

  • Ray Scott, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Jason Cardew, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Lear's webcast will begin at 9:20 AM EST and will run approximately 35 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation
Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 174 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

