Lear to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on September 13, 2023, at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California. Representing Lear will be:

Jason Cardew , SVP and Chief Financial Officer

, SVP and Chief Financial Officer Frank Orsini , EVP and President, Seating

Lear's webcast will begin at 12:55 PM EDT (9:55 AM PDT) and will run approximately 30 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 37 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 189 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

