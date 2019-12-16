Lear to Present at J.P. Morgan's 18th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, will participate in J.P. Morgan's 18th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2020. Representing Lear will be John Absmeier, Chief Technology Officer.

Lear's webcast will begin at 11:50 AM PST (2:50 PM EST) and will run approximately 30 minutes. The audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.lear.com/.

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered, and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 161,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear was named one of FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies and currently ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

