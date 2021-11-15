Lear to Supply Advanced Connectivity and Vehicle Positioning Solutions to Global Electric Vehicle Manufacturer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced it will begin supplying its 4G/5G telecommunications unit in late 2022 to a global electric vehicle automaker to provide advanced connectivity and vehicle positioning solutions that assist driving and parking functions.

This is a new automotive production application of Lear's proprietary Global Navigation Satellite System – a high accuracy vehicle positioning technology – integrated into Lear's 4G/5G telecommunications unit, which connects the vehicle to cloud services and controls diagnostics and communications to and from the vehicle.

Lear's system offers the automaker industry-leading, better than lane-level vehicle position accuracy, supporting the challenging requirements of advanced driver-assistance systems.

"Our global customers are seeking innovative solutions that provide market-leading safety and consumer experiences," said Carl Esposito, Lear Senior Vice President and President, E-Systems. "This award validates our unique value proposition of offering a telecommunications unit integrated with precise vehicle positioning solutions."

Lear's high accuracy vehicle positioning solutions offer:

Vehicle accuracy up to 10 centimeters (4 inches)

Global availability, including China , without reliance on local positioning infrastructure

, without reliance on local positioning infrastructure Modular and flexible software-based solution that doesn't require specialized hardware

Data optimized corrections service that uses 20 to 30 times less data than competing solutions – substantially reducing operating expenses for automakers

Robust and predictive solution that mitigates loss of connectivity for up to 15 minutes

"This program award is the result of Lear's unique value proposition – global expertise in connectivity, software, services, and high accuracy vehicle positioning," Esposito said. "We look forward to collaborating with our customer to deliver Lear's market leading connectivity technologies."

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

