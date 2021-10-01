Lear Wins 1 2021 Automotive News PACE and 2 PACEpilot Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced it has won one 2021 Automotive News PACE and two PACEpilot Innovation to Watch Awards, which recognize automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

Lear's INTU™ Thermal Comfort with Gentherm's ClimateSense™ and 5G Telecommunications Unit (TCU) won PACE Pilot honors. At the same time, the company's Battery Disconnect Unit (BDU) was named a PACE Award winner – marking the third consecutive year Lear has won a PACE Award.

"We are excited to win multiple 2020 Automotive News PACE and PACE Pilot Awards and are appreciative to the judges for acknowledging our innovations," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "This achievement demonstrates the focus and dedication of the Lear team to our company mission of Making every drive better™ by providing innovative and disruptive solutions for our customers enhancing the in-vehicle experience for end-consumers."

Lear's BDU is the primary interface between an electric vehicle's battery pack and the electrical system. The first-to-market innovation supports two parallel 400-volt systems, enabling vehicles to charge faster and drive farther. In only 18 months, Lear delivered mechanical and electrical innovations to achieve advanced thermal management, reduce weight and enable greater energy density than ever before.

INTU™ Thermal Comfort is the first production-ready technology integrating intelligent climate control software into a complete seating system. INTUTM Thermal Comfort is a microclimate approach to maximizing occupant thermal comfort while reducing energy consumption critical to electric vehicle range optimization.

Anticipating the changing connectivity landscape, our 5G TCU with nine conformal antennas and high precision positioning provides a sleeker styling look without the "shark fin" antenna, makes installation easier and offers improved communications for safety, and better fuel economy or longer battery life.

The 27th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA). The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. Lear earned an Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual site visit.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

